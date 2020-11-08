Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
November 8 2020 6:51pm
01:53

Royal Canadian Legion worried about donations

Many Calgarians are finding it harder to find a poppy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, it’s been tough on the volunteers and on fundraising efforts.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home