Global News at 6 Halifax November 8 2020 5:18pm 00:40 Halifax doughnut shop auctions 'Trump doughnuts' Halifax's Vandal Doughnuts has auctioned a dozen doughnuts to mark Donald Trump losing the 2020 U.S. election, with all proceeds going to an immigration centre in Nova Scotia. Halifax doughnut shop says farewell to Trump, proceeds donated to N.S. immigration centre <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450535/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe>