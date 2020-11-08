Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
November 8 2020 5:18pm
00:40

Halifax doughnut shop auctions ‘Trump doughnuts’

Halifax’s Vandal Doughnuts has auctioned a dozen doughnuts to mark Donald Trump losing the 2020 U.S. election, with all proceeds going to an immigration centre in Nova Scotia.

