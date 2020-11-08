Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 8 2020 3:31pm
06:08

Affordable red wines from the Bordeaux region

Red wine from Bordeaux doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Gurvinder Bhatia shows us some affordable options and explains the particulars of wines from the region.

