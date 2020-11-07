Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 7 2020 9:48pm
02:18

Canadians watching Joe Biden’s win closely

Canadians have been watching the race for the White House closely and as Kristen Robinson reports, British Columbians are reacting to the historic developments south of the border.

