Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 7 2020 9:45pm
01:41

Abbotsford grandfather hospitalized after apparent random attack

An Abbotsford family is warning others after their 89-year-old grandfather was seriously injured in an attack at a local park on Friday. Julia Foy reports.

