Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
November 6 2020 10:25pm
01:41

Alberta doctor wants stricter COVID-19 measures in place

It will take at least two weeks before we see if new COVID-19 measures will work, but some physicians worry it won’t be enough. Sarah Komadina has reaction from an Alberta doctor.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home