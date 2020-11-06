Menu

Gun Crimes Winnipeg
November 6 2020 11:34am
03:23

Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets

Following a significant seizure by Winnipeg Police of drugs, guns and cash, Insp. Max Waddell discusses gun crime numbers, and how firearms are ending up in the city.

