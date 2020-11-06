Gilbert Rozon November 6 2020 10:50am 00:46 Just For Laughs founder’s trial draws protesters Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon enters the Montreal courthouse surrounded by protesters. He is charged with rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980. Final arguments in JFL founder Gilbert Rozon’s rape trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446763/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446763/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?