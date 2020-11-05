Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 5 2020 10:30pm
01:54

BCIT students build new Metro Vancouver wildlife wetland

Metro Vancouver has a new wildlife wetland, thanks to BCIT students. And as Linda Aylesworth reports, ironically, some of the credit goes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

