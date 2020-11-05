Global News at 10 Saskatoon November 5 2020 9:25pm 01:56 Saskatoon Stars bursting with anticipation as season approaches After seeing last season end prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic the Saskatoon Stars are fired up for their first meaningful game in nearly eight months. Saskatoon Stars bursting with anticipation as season approaches <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?