bc coronavirus
November 5 2020 8:25pm
01:56

Neighbours upset about new COVID-19 testing facility in Kelowna

Some residents living next to a new COVID-19 testing facility are upset that it has moved into their quiet neighbourhood. Jules Knox reports.

