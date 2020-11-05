Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 5 2020 9:05am
04:01

The Samuel De Champlain Bridge project receives an award

SNC-Lavalin receives an award for the Champlain Bridge project. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

