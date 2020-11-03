Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 3 2020 6:11pm
02:34

Ontario border towns brace for U.S. election results

Ontario’s border communities have strong ties with the United States. The outcome of Tuesday’s election could have a major impact. Morganne Campbell reports from Fort Erie.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home