Canada Stock November 3 2020 8:22pm 01:59 Okanagan-based tech company creates day-trading algorithm 7 Cheetahs Trading Inc. is a new startup company in Kelowna, created by Brian Shepard. He left his job five years ago with dreams of entering the financial world. Okanagan tech company creates day-trading algorithm <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?