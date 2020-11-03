Menu

November 3 2020 6:34pm
03:04

Alberta adds 15 deaths and 2,268 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announces the province has added 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, 2020.

