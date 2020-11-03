Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 3 2020 8:00am
04:19

Ward 3 candidate Janine Lazaro on crime, downtown vision

Global News Morning is interviewing candidates in Ward 3, the only ward without an incumbent in the municipal election. Candidate Janine Lazaro discusses crime, downtown, and the Lighthouse.

