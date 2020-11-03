Global News Morning Saskatoon November 3 2020 8:00am 04:19 Ward 3 candidate Janine Lazaro on crime, downtown vision Global News Morning is interviewing candidates in Ward 3, the only ward without an incumbent in the municipal election. Candidate Janine Lazaro discusses crime, downtown, and the Lighthouse. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7438798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7438798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?