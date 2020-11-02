Global News Hour at 6 BC November 2 2020 8:44pm 02:06 YVR to begin COVID-19 rapid test pilot project Vancouver International Airport is set to begin a pilot project to test the effectiveness of a rapid test for COVID-19, that would deliver results in 15 minutes. Ted Chernecki reports. Vancouver airport to launch pilot project that offers rapid COVID-19 tests <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7438504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7438504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?