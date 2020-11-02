Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 2 2020 8:44pm
02:06

YVR to begin COVID-19 rapid test pilot project

Vancouver International Airport is set to begin a pilot project to test the effectiveness of a rapid test for COVID-19, that would deliver results in 15 minutes. Ted Chernecki reports.

