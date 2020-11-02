News November 2 2020 1:49pm 01:27 Families of missing women call for justice at North Okanagan rally Mothers Priscilla Potts and Jane Aubertin, whose daughters Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell are missing, spoke out at a rally on Salmon River Road. Families of missing women rally at notorious B.C. property <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7437431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7437431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?