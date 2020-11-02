Coronavirus: Legault says province must balance public health needs against mental health risks of long-term lockdowns
Quebec’s premier says pandemic-related restrictions need to stay despite the risk they bring to people’s mental health. Francois Legault told reporters today the government’s partial lockdown orders covering much of the province are leading people to become more isolated, which he said leads to more mental health issues. But the premier says his government has no choice given the fact health authorities continue to report around 1,000 new COVID-19 infections a day.