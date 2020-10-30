News October 30 2020 8:26pm 02:20 Kelowna climbs national crime severity index Crime stats have been released across the country, and Kelowna is climbing up the top 10. Jules Knox looks at what’s driving crime in the community and breaks down the numbers. Kelowna, Central Okanagan ranked 4th in nationwide crime severity report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434244/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7434244/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?