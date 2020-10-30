Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 30 2020 6:18pm
01:57

2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say

Catherine McDonald speaks to the mother of Tyran Martelly who has just learned about the disturbing connection.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home