The Morning Show
October 30 2020 10:14am
05:20

TMS Couch-ella: Virginia to Vegas on his new song ‘Palm Springs’

Musician Derik Baker, also known as Virginia to Vegas, joins The Morning Show to talk about returning to his recording studio and recording his latest release during the pandemic.

