Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 29 2020 9:48pm
01:38

Difficulties of COVID-19 contact tracing in B.C.

Keith Baldrey has some perspective on the difficulties of COVID-19 contact tracing, and making sure B.C. has enough people to do the job.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home