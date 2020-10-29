Alberta removes runny noses, sore throat from child COVID-19 symptom checklist

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced two changes Thursday when it comes to COVID-19 and kids: first, runny noses and sore throats have been removed from the daily school symptom checklist for all Albertans under the age of 18, explaining the symptoms are poor indicators of if a child has the virus. Second, the guidelines for how long students stay home is changing based on the number of symptoms they have. Hinshaw said the changes are in line with other provinces.