Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 29 2020 4:48pm
02:37

Family fun at the Royal Alberta Museum this Halloween

The Royal Alberta Museum’s Nancy Nickolson joined the noon news with some ways to find family-friendly fun at the RAM this Halloween, plus shows an exhibit you only have days left to catch.

