Global News at Noon BC October 29 2020 4:30pm 04:26 European Union adopt colour coded travel zone map A new approach to travel guidelines has been adopted in the EU and it involves colour-coded travel zones. Travel expert Claire Newell has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7430761/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7430761/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?