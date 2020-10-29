Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 29 2020 12:16pm
03:40

SJHL regular season resumes November 6th

The SJHL returns to regular-season action November 6th with five games. President Bill Chow joins Global News Morning with what the teams and fans can expect when the puck drops.

