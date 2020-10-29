Global News Morning Saskatoon October 29 2020 12:16pm 03:40 SJHL regular season resumes November 6th The SJHL returns to regular-season action November 6th with five games. President Bill Chow joins Global News Morning with what the teams and fans can expect when the puck drops. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?