The Morning Show October 29 2020 10:38am 04:12 David Robertson reconnects with Indigenous heritage in new memoir ‘Black Water’ Award-winning Indigenous author David Robertson opens up about growing up without a Cree culture in his latest memoir ‘Black Water.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429597/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429597/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?