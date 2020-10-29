Food October 29 2020 7:37am 05:57 Halifax Burger Week: The Brooklyn Warehouse Still searching for the perfect burger to try for Halifax Burger Week? George Christakos, owner of The Brooklyn Warehouse, peels back the layers of the Gochu Big Burger! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7429233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?