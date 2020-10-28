BC Cattlemen's Association October 28 2020 8:13pm 01:37 Cattle to be used to mitigate wildfire risks in the Okanagan Essentially, the cattle will be used as lawn mowers, grazing in grassland areas next to residential homes, eating potential wildfire fuel. Grazing cattle to be used to mitigate wildfire fuels in the Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?