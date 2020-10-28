Menu

Amarjit Lalli
October 28 2020 8:13pm
02:12

Millions of apples spoiling in Okanagan orchards

Apple growers have faced a rough year between a lack of temporary foreign workers to pick fruit because of COVID-19 and then an early cold snap. Jules Knox reports.

