Environment
October 28 2020 12:48pm
01:52

Scientists discover 500m tall detached coral reef in Australia

On Sunday, scientist took ROV SuBastian on its 401st dive to explore the 500-metre-tall coral reef discovered in Australia’s Cape York Peninsula.

