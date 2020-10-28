Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 28 2020 9:02am
03:01

Quebec’s newest digital theatre platform

Quebec’s oldest youth theatre company is launching a new digital platform. Youtheatre’s co-artistic directors join Global’s Kim Sullivan.

