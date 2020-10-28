Burger Week October 28 2020 6:45am 05:50 We meat the 2020 Burger Week Ambassadors We check in with Halifax Burger Week Ambassadors Moxey Munchies and Shaun Gillis as they eat their way through Burger Week and share stories on Instagram along the way. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7426693/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7426693/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?