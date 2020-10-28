Menu

Burger Week
October 28 2020 6:45am
05:50

We meat the 2020 Burger Week Ambassadors

We check in with Halifax Burger Week Ambassadors Moxey Munchies and Shaun Gillis as they eat their way through Burger Week and share stories on Instagram along the way.  

