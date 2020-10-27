Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 27 2020 6:14pm
02:12

American flag burned in front of Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police are investigating after an American flag was burned outside a family home in Mississauga. The entire ordeal was caught on video. Morganne Campbell reports.

