Cote-St-Paul residents unhappy with an unkept promise of a park
Residents of Roberge street in Cote-St-Paul say they were promised a park or green space with the Turcot construction project — a promise that was not kept. Instead of grass and trees, people who live on the street look out at a grey cement soundwall. As Global’s Phil Carpenter explains, residents say with all they’ve had to endure during the construction project, a small patch of nature would have been a nice gesture of appreciation.