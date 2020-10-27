Menu

News
October 27 2020 4:39pm
00:42

Witness video of destructive Penticton apartment fire

Extended raw video of an early morning apartment fire in Penticton. A neighbour filmed the blaze on Elm Ave. as firefighters worked to put out the flames engulfing part of the building.

