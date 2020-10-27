Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 27 2020 10:55am
03:16

How the province may enforce new restrictions on private gatherings

Criminal defence lawyer Sarah Leamon gives us an idea on how bylaw officers and police could crackdown and penalize people breaking the new provincial health order

