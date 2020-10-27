Canada October 27 2020 9:30am 01:08 Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili waiting to see if he is re-elected It is not yet known if Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili has won his seat in Saskatoon Meeswasin. Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili waiting to see if he is re-elected <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7424490/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7424490/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?