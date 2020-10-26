Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 26 2020 8:55pm
01:55

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he’ll step down

The political knives were out for BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson virtually from the moment the NDP won a majority government, and he’s now bowed to the inevitable. Richard Zussman reports.

