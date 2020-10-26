Consumer October 26 2020 8:35pm 01:58 COVID-19 Halloween safety tips from an expert An expert in infectious diseases from UBC is offering up some tips to help parents and children trick or treat safety this Halloween. Linda Aylesworth has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423852/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423852/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?