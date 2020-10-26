Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 26 2020 6:17pm
02:26

Did fight over social distancing lead to fatal shooting outside Toronto LCBO?

Catherine McDonald reports from a Danforth Avenue LCBO where 21-year-old Jakub Sudomericky was murdered.

