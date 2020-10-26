Menu

Global News Morning Regina
October 26 2020 12:33pm
04:37

Saskatchewan residents head to the polls on election day

Global’s Brittney Matejka talks with Elections Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer Michael Boda about voting during a pandemic.

