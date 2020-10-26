Global News Morning BC October 26 2020 10:48am 03:10 Small-business owners to make their vote count Muriel Protzer with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business outlines how they plan to hold the NDP government to account on promises to prop up small business during the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7422173/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7422173/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?