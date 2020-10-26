Menu

Kin Crew
October 26 2020 7:50am
05:58

Music Monday: Kin Crew

Despite having to cancel their cross-Canada tour due to the pandemic, musical duo Kin Crew has been busy creating new music and starting a new clothing line to support those living with mental illness.

