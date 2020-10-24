Sports October 24 2020 12:52am 01:51 SFU’s football team back on the field It might just be practice, but the SFU Football team couldn’t be happier to back on the field after their season was cancelled due to the covid pandemic. Barry Deley has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418877/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7418877/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?