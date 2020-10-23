As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts
As public health officials try and contain the outbreak at the school–some parents are concerned about so-called cracks in those containment efforts. Many of the people who are self-isolating are young children and keeping them away from their parents is not realistic. It puts those moms and dads at risk and because they don’t need to isolate–they could potentially fall ill and spread it. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.