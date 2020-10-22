Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 22 2020 9:30pm
00:59

Going to the polls in the time of COVID

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on British Columbians heading for the polls with COVID-19 levels increasing

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home