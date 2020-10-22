Menu

bc coronavirus
October 22 2020 8:41pm
01:58

Frustration over lost COVID test

A West Kelowna woman is sharing the story of her frustration after getting tested for COVID symptoms, but never receiving the result. Jules Knox reports.

