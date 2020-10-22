bc coronavirus October 22 2020 8:41pm 01:58 Frustration over lost COVID test A West Kelowna woman is sharing the story of her frustration after getting tested for COVID symptoms, but never receiving the result. Jules Knox reports. ‘It’s complete incompetency’: Frustration over lost Okanagan COVID-19 test <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?