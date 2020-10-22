Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 22 2020 6:17pm
01:42

Police find burned vehicle near Huntsville that belonged to Helen Sedo

The vehicle of missing 61-year-old, Helen Sedo, was located in a quarry northeast of Hunstville, Ont. Erica Vella has more on how the vehicle was located.

