Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 22 2020 6:17pm 01:42 Police find burned vehicle near Huntsville that belonged to Helen Sedo The vehicle of missing 61-year-old, Helen Sedo, was located in a quarry northeast of Hunstville, Ont. Erica Vella has more on how the vehicle was located. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?